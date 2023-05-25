Watch CBS News

DePaul launches program to get counselors in high-need schools

School counselors are often one of, if not the only mental health resource for many children; and, in the wake of the pandemic, they're needed now more than ever. But getting trained, qualified counselors in schools remains a challenge. In an effort to bridge the mental health gap in schools, DePaul University recently announced a program to prepare 96 diverse school counselors through graduate work and place them in high-need CPS elementary schools.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.