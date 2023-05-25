DePaul launches program to get counselors in high-need schools School counselors are often one of, if not the only mental health resource for many children; and, in the wake of the pandemic, they're needed now more than ever. But getting trained, qualified counselors in schools remains a challenge. In an effort to bridge the mental health gap in schools, DePaul University recently announced a program to prepare 96 diverse school counselors through graduate work and place them in high-need CPS elementary schools.