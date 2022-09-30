Watch CBS News

Day of Giving with the Red Cross

Brian McDaniel of the American Red Cross joined Ryan Baker to discuss the Hurricane Ian recover efforts in Florida. To help, you can text “IAN” to 90999 for a $10 donation. You can also go to CBSNews.com/RedCross.
