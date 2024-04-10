Watch CBS News

Dax, decoraded K-9 Officer from Lake Co. retires

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports he was honored for his service, which included locating more than 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons, seizing hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, and finding dozens of guns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.