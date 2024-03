Cybersecurity specialist talks recent Facebook, Instagram outages Facebook and Instagram are back up after a widespread outage yesterday. Parent company Meta and the White House National Security Council Blaming it on a "technical issue" After these outages and the recent cyberattacks on Lurie Children's Hospital and United Healthcare, people are understandably on edge. Cybersecurity specialist Jonathan Singer with Guidepoint Security joined the stream about how to try to protect yourself from cyberattacks.