Cubs hope to put new billboards on two rooftop buildings The rooftops overlooking Wrigley Field might soon look a little different. Crain’s Chicago Business reports the owner of three buildings on Sheffield Avenue wants to replace them with a five-story apartment building. It comes as the Cubs seek to put up new billboards on buildings they own across from the ballpark, according to the Sun-Times. Cubs spokesman Julian Green explains what the team is trying to do.