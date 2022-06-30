Crime Without Punishment: A look at the disturbing trend of killers going free As violent crime rises in the nation, a CBS News investigation found that homicides are going unsolved at an historic pace. A review of FBI records shows that the murder clearance rate has fallen to its lowest point in more than half a century, and those rates are far worse when the victim is Black or Hispanic. In a new series, "Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved Murder in America," Jim Axelrod looks at the disturbing trend of killers going free.