Cradles To Crayons hosting diaper drive to help expecting moms Here's a statistic that might shock you: one in three families nationwide struggles to provide diapers for their child, but a local organization is looking to change that. Cradles to Crayons’ "Gear Up for Baby" initiative aims to serve expecting mothers and caregivers with the basic essentials that every newborn needs—diapers, baby wipes, baby soap, and more.