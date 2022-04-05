Watch CBS News

Cracking the case: "I-65 Killer" identified

The notorious serial killer known as "The I-65 Killer" has been identified. Authorities say he raped and murdered three women in the 1980s, all motel clerks working the night shift. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
