CPS needs more than 600 school bus drivers

As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Chicago Public Schools tell us they have 681 yellow school bus drivers - just slightly over half of the 1,300 bus drivers they need. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
