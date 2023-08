Could former President Trump get a speedy trial in Georgia? Former President Trump has landed in Atlanta as he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, after he and 18 others were charged with a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results. Prosecutors have asked the judge handling the case to set a trial date of Oct. 23 for Trump and his co-defendants, but CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said the chances of that are "about zero."