COPA report recommended firing of Chicago police officer for falsifying reports More fallout from cases connects to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. A newly released report said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended an officer who worked under Watts should be fired for falsifying reports. The report was made public by lawyers for two Watts' victims, who filed a lawsuit last year to force the city to release it, something the city fought even after the Cook County State's Attorney's office started vacating convictions tied to Watts and his crew.