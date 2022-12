Conversations about health, heartbreak, and hope on 'The Checkup' On “The Checkup,” Dr. David Agus talks with some A-listers about health, heartbreak, and hope. Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, and Howie Mandel are among the celebrities who opened up. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talks with Dr. Agus about “The Checkup,” which you can find only on Paramount+.