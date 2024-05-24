Comedian Eddie Pepitone taping new special in Chicago Comedian Eddie Pepitone is taping his new special live in Chicago on May 31st at Lincoln Hall. Nicknamed the "Bitter Buddha," he is known for his dark humor and powerful rants. He says he likes to tackle heavy topics- such as climate change or wealth inequality, which can help people confront those issues through humor. CBS 2 caught up with the comedian and told us what his new special is about and how he is trying to reach a new level of honesty with his audiences.