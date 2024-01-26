College financial aid offers delayed after FAFSA forms had to be fixed for inflation. For many parents and high school seniors, it's go time for choosing their college or university. The forms students use to apply for grants and loans was overhauled to make things easier, but that hasn't been the case, with frustrations at an all-time high. The government forgot to factor in inflation, causing major delays, affecting when colleges and universities sent out financial aid packets to potential students. Tom Semanic from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission joined the stream to help make sense of it all.