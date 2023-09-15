Climate change: the future of food and climate-smart agriculture Climate change; an active crisis Chicago is grappling with, including poor air quality, record heat, and flooding. Worldwide, it’s helped fuel more dangerous wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and more. It got us thinking, how can it impact other things – like the food we eat? Maggie Monast, senior director of climate-smart agriculture at the Environmental Defense Fund, joined the stream to discuss some of the ways climate change could impact what we’re able to buy at the grocery store.