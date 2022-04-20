City Council Committee to vote on gas card giveaway Lightfoot is still trying to pass her own plan to provide free gas cards and transit cards. Her plan to give away $150 gas cards to motorists and $50 Ventra cards to CTA users faced significant pushback from several aldermen at a City Council Budget Committee hearing earlier this month, even after she agreed to lower the income threshold from 140% of the area median income – or $140,000 for a family of four – to 100% of the area median income – or $93,200 for a family of four.