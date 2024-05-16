Watch CBS News

Cicadas have arrived in suburban Chicago

With the first few cicadas starting to pop out of soil hotspots, for some -- the real work begins. Starting to pop through the grass at Morton Arboretum, it took only moments to find a cicada. CBS 2's Sara Machi reports.
