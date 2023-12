Chicago's iconic Ramova Theatre set to reopen after nearly 40 years Born in the late 1920s as a movie theater, the iconic Ramova Theatre is making a triumphant return, reimagined as a 1,500-person capacity music venue in the heart of Bridgeport. Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper, and Quincy Jones will be co-owners of the revitalized Ramova Theatre at 35th and Halsted, along with investor Tyler Nevius, who bought the then-vacant theater and an adjacent lot from the city for $1 in 2017.