Chicago woman creates reusable water bottle kiosk to combat plastic pollution Everyday, Americans throw away around 60-million plastic water bottles. One Chicagoan has made it her mission to reduce single-use-plastics and help the communities most impacted by climate change and pollution at the same time. with a reusable water bottle kiosk. Manuela Zoninsein, CEO & founder of Kadeya, the world's first closed-loop beverage system joins the stream to talk about her project and why eliminating plastic waste must be part of the solution to climate change.