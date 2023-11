Chicago to consider rule to keep members of "biased" groups out of police force After the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the rise of groups like the Proud Boys, there's a new push to tighten who can and cannot be a Chicago police officer. A new policy is up for a vote on Monday. CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye had more on how the rules could get tightened.