Chicago Red Stars hope to return to playoffs with new coach, Swanson signed to new deal Last year, the Chicago Red Stars finished in last place out of 12 NWSL teams, but that was without their best player, who was out for the season before it even started. The Red Stars appear reenergized and rejuvenated as they gear up for a bounce-back this year with a new ownership group, a new head coach, and their big star back on the pitch.