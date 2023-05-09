Chicago police station housing dozens of migrant families reaches breaking point Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration​ on Tuesday after a surge of new migrant arrivals in the city, in hopes of getting federal and state money to help the city respond to the crisis. Hundreds of families have been living out of police stations and city buildings after Lightfoot said they were "inhumanely" bused to Chicago. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had the story on what it's been like for police.