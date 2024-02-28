Chicago poet reads his new book to CPS elementary students An award-winning local author is touring Chicago public elementary schools for Black History Month. CBS 2 was there as Harold Green III visited students at Robert A. Black Magnet School in Calumet Heights to read his new picture book Love Bubble. Green said he wrote this book in memory of his grandma. The book is about the "love bubbles" created by our communities, friends and families. Not only did Green once attend Robert A. Black Magnet School as a child, but he also used to work there.