Chicago podcast host shares journey with epilepsy Sunday is National Epilepsy Awareness Day. The Mayo Clinic describes epilepsy as a neurological disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness. According to the CDC, it affects about 3.4 million people nationwide. Landis Wiedner co-hosts a new podcast aimed at raising awareness about epilepsy. https://www.whattheefpodcast.com/