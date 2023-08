Chicago officials propose housing about 300 migrants in Hyde Park hotel At some overcrowded Chicago police districts on Wednesday, people's belongings are piled up, kids toys lay on the sidewalk, and there was a wall of suitcases. While some in the community shared their concerns, other neighbors were unhappy with the proposed fixes. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot was at a community meeting in Hyde Park being hosted by an alderman, where they will discuss moving migrants to a hotel in the area.