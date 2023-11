Chicago lights up the Millennium Park tree to kick off the holiday season The glow of 50,000 lights illuminated Millennium Park in the City of Chicago for the 110th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and CBS 2 proudly led the festivities. People gathered for the big countdown Friday afternoon to light up the 45-foot tree full of holiday spirit. The Colorado blue spruce came courtesy of a donation by the De La Cruz family in southwest suburban Darien​.