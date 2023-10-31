Watch CBS News

Chicago Hauntings: Camp Douglas ghost walk tours

Camp Douglas, what was once one of the largest Union prison camps for captured Confederate soldiers during the Civil War, and many believe as many as 6,000 died there. American Ghost Walks tour guide Tony Szabelski explores the history of the site.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.