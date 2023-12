Chicago cousins to be freed after being wrongfully incarcerated for 42 years Two cousins who have been incarcerated for more than 40 years were expected to be freed after a judge exonerated them on Thursday for two 1981 murders. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray went to the Cook County Jail, where one of the men was set to be released. After the judge exonerated James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, there were tears of joy from family members.