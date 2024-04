Chicago comedian Pat McGann winning over audiences with jokes about kids and parenting Comedian and South Side native Pat McGann has quickly become one of the sharpest standups in the comedy world. He's gone from serving as the house emcee at Zanies to appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and touring with another homegrown funnyman, Sebastian Maniscalco. He has a show coming up next month at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.