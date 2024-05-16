Chicago college students mark 76th "Nakba" amid protests against war in Gaza As Jewish people around the world celebrated Israel's independence day this week, for Palestinians, it marked what is known as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," when more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced in 1948 to make way for the state of Israel. It was a moment in history with ramifications that are still being felt today amid the war in Gaza. Students in the Chicago area observed the 76-year mark of the Nakba on Wednesday, including a walk-out at DePaul University.