Chicago City Council vote on funding to help migrants delayed amid growing tensions While Mayor Brandon Johnson presided over his first Chicago City Council meeting​ on Wednesday and even got his "unity plan" to reorganize the body approved, it was not all smooth sailing. The City Council was expected to vote on Wednesday on $51 million of new funding to house the migrants, but the vote was delayed. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was at City Hall where frustrations boiled over from those opposing the plan.