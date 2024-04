Chicago Bulls hope for healthy Dosunmu, Drummond for Play-In matchup with Atlanta Hawks DeMar DeRozan's Instagram story said it all, with a picture of his daughter Diar and one word: Mood. She was instrumental with her screaming her way to 16 Toronto Raptors missed free throws in last year's Play-In game. This year, the Bulls may need that help with their Play-In matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.