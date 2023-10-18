Watch CBS News

Chicago area residents mourn boy killed in alleged hate crime because he was Muslim

There was an outpouring of emotion inside a packed gym in southwest suburban Plainfield Tuesday night where hundreds of people honored the memory of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was killed in an apparent hate crime​. CBS 2's Jermont Terry was in Plainfield where so many came out that organizers had to place a speaker outside because there was not enough room for everyone inside. The family said it showed people really cared.
