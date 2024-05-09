Watch CBS News

Chicago area man charged with shooting neighbor was motivated by race, prosecutors say

The man charged with shooting his neighbor in the southwest suburbs is now being charged with a hate crime. John Shadbar, 70, appeared before a Will County judge on Thursday and was denied release. The Will County State's Attorney's Office outlined what they said was a clear history of issues between him and Melissa Roberson, a white woman who had two Black sons. Prosecutors said Shadbar would regularly antagonize them with racial slurs.
