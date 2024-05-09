Chicago area man charged with shooting neighbor was motivated by race, prosecutors say The man charged with shooting his neighbor in the southwest suburbs is now being charged with a hate crime. John Shadbar, 70, appeared before a Will County judge on Thursday and was denied release. The Will County State's Attorney's Office outlined what they said was a clear history of issues between him and Melissa Roberson, a white woman who had two Black sons. Prosecutors said Shadbar would regularly antagonize them with racial slurs.