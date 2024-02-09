Chicago area bowler gets shot at PBA Tour win close to home after career breakthrough The best bowlers in the world are in the area as the PBA Tour makes a stop in Mount Prospect. One local professional will try to win one for the hometown fans. It's the first time the PBA Tour has made a stop in the Chicago area since an event in Aurora in 2019. That made for a unique opportunity for Oswego native AJ Johnson. He spoke to CBS 2 about bowling close to home, his recent breakthrough victory, and more.