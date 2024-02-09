Watch CBS News

Chicago area bowler gets shot at PBA Tour win close to home after career breakthrough

The best bowlers in the world are in the area as the PBA Tour makes a stop in Mount Prospect. One local professional will try to win one for the hometown fans. It's the first time the PBA Tour has made a stop in the Chicago area since an event in Aurora in 2019. That made for a unique opportunity for Oswego native AJ Johnson. He spoke to CBS 2 about bowling close to home, his recent breakthrough victory, and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.