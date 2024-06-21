Watch CBS News

Cheers to the Party at the Pier

CBS 2's Lauren Victory clinks glasses with Malik Miller of Margaritaville, located at Navy Pier, as he talks about why it's a special place (with a signature drink) pleasing Chicagoans and tourists alike.
