Watch CBS News

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in Chicago

From Chinatown to “Asia on Argyle” in the Uptown neighborhood, Asian culture has a strong influence and history in Chicago. For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, there are many options on how to celebrate AAPI culture.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.