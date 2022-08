CBS 2's Marissa Parra takes a ride in KC-135 Stratotanker ahead of Chicago Air & Water Show The Chicago Air and Water Show is less than two days away, and we're giving you an inside preview. CBS 2's Marissa Parra took the ride of a lifetime on the KC-135 Stratotanker, which is used to refuel other planes up in the sky, allowing them to stay in the air for longer.