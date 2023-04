CBS 2's Election Day '83 Coverage: Part I This is the first segment of the Channel 2 News at Six from April 12, 1983, the day Harold Washington was elected mayor. Don Craig, Walter Jacobson, and Harry Porterfield are on the anchor desk. Carol Krause is at the Chicago Board of Elections, Phil Walters is following the Washington campaign, and Terry Anzur is with the campaign of challenger Bernie Epton.