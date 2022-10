CBS 2 Vault: A little ghost hunting from the 1980s In this last Halloween edition of the CBS 2 Vault, we’re all about hauntings. First, from 1988, CBS 2’s Rick Kogan joins some ghost hunters led by the late Richard Crowe at the old Red Lion Pub in Lincoln Park. Then, from 1984, CBS 2’s Bob Wallace visits Resurrection Cemetery in southwest suburban Justice with ghost hunter Dale Kaczmarek, in search of Resurrection Mary.