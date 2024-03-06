Camp One Step empowering kids with cancer to take on the world
A Chicago nonprofit is on a mission to foster joy, belonging, confidence, and lifelong friendships among kids who have been diagnosed with cancer. Camp One Step has become a pillar in advocating for childhood cancer research and funding, and it provides free year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer and their families. Three families from the Chicago area recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby members of Congress for more funding for cancer research.