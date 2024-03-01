Caleb Williams explains decision not to undergo medical tests, throwing drills at NFL Combine As the Chicago Bears get closer to a decision on what to do at quarterback, the top prospect in the NFL Draft spoke to the media for the first time at the combine. USC star Caleb Williams described himself as a fierce competitor. He's believed to be the first player to attend the NFL Combine but not go through the medical testing and measurements. He'll save those for in-person team visits. He also won't go through drills or throwing.