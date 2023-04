Body found in Waukegan Harbor may be missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray A body found in near Waukegan Harbor may be the missing Navy sailor who disappeared last month. Around 7 p.m., Waukegan police officers were conducting a traffic stop near the Waukegan Harbor when ComEd workers flagged them down, according to police. The utility workers, who were doing routine work near the harbor and reported they saw what they believed to be a body in the water.