Black History Month: Larry’s Barber Colleges helping guide young men to a better life Cutting hair and building an empire; one South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system and into a better life. Larry Roberts Jr. owns two barber shops in Chatham and Pullman, and has seven barber colleges across the state, including three inside the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and the Cook County Jail. He started the program in Cook County Jail in 2010 as a way to build a better community.