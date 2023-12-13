Biden: failure to pass Ukraine funding bill would be "greatest Christmas gift" to Putin The president of Ukraine met with U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, in a face-to-face appeal for more aid in its fight against Russia. President Biden said failure to act by Congress would give Russia President Vladimir Putin "the greatest Christmas gift," but some lawmakers said they don't believe those pleas were enough to move Congress to act head of the holiday recess at the end of the week.