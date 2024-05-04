Watch CBS News

Beekeeper program available for Skokie residents

Looking for a little adventure and are not afraid or allergic, there's a program turning residents into beekeepers. Abdullah Motiwala, the founder of Heaven's Honey, Inc., talks more about what it takes to become a beekeeper.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.