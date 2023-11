Bears vs. Saints: Three things to watch in the Week 9 matchup Under the primetime lights of Los Angeles, we saw the Bears meltdown​. It's not the first time that's happened, but then we saw the Bears lose an assistant coach​ midseason a couple of days later. It wasn't the first time​ that's happened this season, either. But let's be like an NFL cornerback and forget about the past and focus on what's next.