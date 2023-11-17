Bears vs. Lions: 3 things to watch in the Week 11 matchup The Matt Eberflus era will turn 28 games old on Sunday, and he has a chance at a first: back-to-back wins. But this isn't your dad's or even your big brother's Lions team. The Lions are two games clear of everyone in the division. The last time Detroit won a division title was back in 1993. Justin Fields and most of the Bears weren't born yet, and the NFC North didn't exist. I'm CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris, and this is three things to watch when the Bears visit the Lions in Detroit.