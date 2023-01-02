Watch CBS News

Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbour

A dramatic ice rescue took place in Waukegan Harbour over the weekend for an unusual subject. A young bald eagle was floating on a piece of ice. A volunteer with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors used his kayak skills to reach it.
