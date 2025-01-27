Auschwitz survivors mark 80 years since camp's liberation, Holocaust Remembrance Day with ceremony Holocaust survivors were honored during a ceremony marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. The service took place at the site of the former death camp. Survivors have described Auschwitz as a hell on Earth — a place where life lost all meaning. Their harrowing testimonies at the memorial service on Monday were to reveal the depths of the cruelty inflicted on so many people, but also the resilience of the human spirit.